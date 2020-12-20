56ºF

Texas

Texas ranked 4th worst state in unemployment rate recovery, study finds

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Texas, unemployment rate, WalletHub, study
The Houston skyline on Dec. 17, 2018. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
The Houston skyline on Dec. 17, 2018. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune (Texas Tribune)

HOUSTON – Texas ranked as the fourth worst state in unemployment recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent study by WalletHub. Data showed the state’s unemployment was 8% in November 2020.

According to the study, the unemployment rate in Texas increased by 135.2% from November 2020 to November 2019. The study also found that “adjusted continued claims” also increased by 283.2% year-over-year.

In comparison, the national unemployment was 6.7% in November and hit a historic high of 14.7% at the peak during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. also added 245,000 jobs in November.

Click here to see the complete study.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: