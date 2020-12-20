HCSO: Man shot multiple times following two-vehicle crash in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot several times following a two-vehicle crash in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and West Road in reference to a major vehicle accident. On arrival, units located a man down on the ground suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection. Following the wreck, “guns were fired” and the victim was struck multiple times, said Lt. Paul Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, investigators believed the other vehicle involved had fled the scene but deputies later located it nearby. After the incident, the vehicle had pulled into a parking lot about 1,000 feet from the intersection. Deputies detained the vehicle’s three occupants.

The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene and is the primary division investigating the incident.