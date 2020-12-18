These are the bond conditions set for the man accused in Maleah Davis’ death

HOUSTON – Derion Vence, 27, appeared before a judge for a bond condition hearing in connection with the death of Maleah Davis Friday morning.

A grand jury indicted Vence with tampering with evidence in the 4-year-old girl’s death. He is also charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

As part of Vence’s bond conditions, the state requested that he have no contact with Brittany Bowens, the mother of Maleah Davis, or any member of the Davis family, as well as any children under the age of 17. He must submit to random drug testing and wear a GPS monitor. The defense argued that was “overkill,” but the judge allowed it.

Vence was once engaged to Brittaney Bowens, Maleah’s mother. Vence reported the child missing on May 4, 2019, while Bowens was out of town for a funeral. Vence told investigators he was attacked on May 3 while on the way to the airport to pick up Bowens. According to authorities, he claimed Maleah, as well as Vence’s 1-year old child, were with him. The little girl’s remains were found four weeks later in Arkansas.

Vence’s bond is set at $90,000 for both charges. He agreed to the conditions and kept his head down as he was lead out of the courtroom.