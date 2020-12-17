Do you recognize these two? Authorities want to ID them after man found shot dead in middle of SW Harris County road

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for these two people in the death of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in April.

HOUSTON – Joseph Gordon was found dead in the middle of a southwest Harris County road back in April.

Who shot him over and over? He was found dead around 3:30 a.m. on April 8, in the 6300 block of Tres Lagunas Drive.

Investigators are now releasing surveillance video of two suspects that were seen leaving his vehicle at the El Del Rio Apartments in the 14400 block of Rio Bonito Road in Houston.

Police said witnesses told them that several men wearing dark clothing ran from Gordon’s 2004 gray Nissan Xterra. Investigators say that one of the suspects is carrying a distinctive black and pink-colored back pack. Watch video released of those suspects in the player below.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.