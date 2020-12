SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway Monday after two men were gunned down outside an apartment building in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Spring Rain Drive near Kuykendahl Road in the Spring area.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men in their 20s were shot and killed outside the apartment building.

Gonzalez said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).