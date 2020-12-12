Have you seen her? Texas Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl believed to be in grave danger

Authorities on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for Kobie Shay Holiman, a six-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Northeast Texas.

Officials believe Holiman may be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Frio St. in Bells, TX.

Holiman is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes weighing 39 pounds and standing 3′8′'.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Muller in connection with Holiman’s abduction.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Kindel Holiman (Left) and Jaydn Muller (Right) in connection with Kobie Holiman’s abduction. (KPRC 2)

Kindel Holiman is described as a 29-year-old white male weighing 300 pounds and standing 6′2′' with blond hair and blue eyes. Muller is described as a 27-year-old white female weighing 135 pounds and standing 5′5′' with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspects are driving a maroon, 2020 Ford Explorer with temporary paper plates.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Bells Police Department at (903) 813-4411.