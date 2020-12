LIST: Here are Houston-area holiday markets perfect for Christmas shopping

HOUSTON – Holiday shopping is in full effect.

This year, many families are taking advantage to shop locally and online.

KPRC 2 has compiled a list of holiday Houston-area markets that you can support this season.

Virtual Events

Nutcracker Market

Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 11, 2020

The Chi Omega Christmas Market

Dates: Nov. 10 - Dec. 31, 2020

In-Person Events

Czech Christmas Market

Address: Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920 San Jacinto Street

Dates: Dec. 5 - 19, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Karbach Holiday Fest & Art Market

Address: Karbach Brewing, 2032 Karbach Street, Houston

Dates: Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20

Times: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Candlelight Holiday Market at Sam Houston Park

Address: 1000 Bagby Street

Date: Dec. 11 - 13

Time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Holiday Market by The Social Vegan

Address: Social Beer Garden HTX, 3101 San Jacinto Street

Dates: Dec. 12 and Dec. 16

Times: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

CyFair Nutcracker Market

Address: Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress

Date: Dec. 12

Times: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Heights Mercantile Holiday Market

Address: 714 Yale Street, Houston

Date: Dec. 12

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas Market at Kingwood

Address: Town Center Park at Kingwood, 8 North Main Street

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 12 p.m - 6 p.m.

Flea by Night

Address: 1500 McKinney Street, Houston

Date: Saturdays through Dec. 19

Time: 4-8 p.m.

249 Holiday Market

Address: 13621 Texas 249

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.