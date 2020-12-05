HCSO: 2 deputies involved in crash while responding to call

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two Harris County deputies were involved in a crash Saturday morning while responding to a call, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies in a marked patrol vehicle were traveling westbound on Clay Road at approximately 3 a.m. when a civilian driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Clay Road attempted to make a left turn in front of the patrol vehicle, causing a collision.

The truck’s occupants, a driver and two passengers, sustained “possible serious injuries” in the crash. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment, a deputy at the scene said.

The deputies were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest the patrol unit’s lights likely were not on when the crash occurred, but investigators are working to confirm this, a deputy at the scene said.

An investigation into the crash is its early stages. Deputies said they intend to review the patrol unit’s dash cam footage. At this point in the investigation, it’s unclear who caused the crash, a deputy at the scene said.