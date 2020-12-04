Search underway for suspect after man shot, killed outside of home in SE Houston: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a woman discovered her brother had been shot and killed outside of a home in southeast Houston Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when the man, who was in his 20s, went outside the home located on Winthrop Lane near Hobby Airport to talk to someone in a red truck. That’s when his sister heard six to seven gunshots, officers said.

According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.