Search underway for man who fell from tanker vessel near Sabine Pass, Coast Guard says

SABINE PASS, Texas – The Coast Guard has been searching for a 27-year-old man in the water near Sabine Pass since Wednesday evening.

The man was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notifications that the man was a crew member who had fallen overboard from the tanker vessel Sagami. Watchstanders dispatched a search crew to look for the man, who hasn’t been found.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.