Houston woman charged in 4-year-old girl’s beating death

HOUSTON – A Houston woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the beating death of a 4-year-old girl.

Melynda Davis, 41, is charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence in the case.

According to Houston police, an investigation revealed Davis physically abused the child and attempted to conceal evidence at the scene near the corner of FM Road 1960 and Strong Pine Drive.

The charges against Davis could be upgraded after an autopsy is complete, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.