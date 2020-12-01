Houston decorator uses her talents to ‘Design for Peace’

HOUSTON – Having a peaceful, comfortable home your family can come home to at the end of the day is out of reach for many, but one Houston interior designer is doing her part to help.

LeTricia Wilbanks of Wilbanks Mackay is decorating one home at a time to spread hope and healing.

“Design for Peace” started four years ago when Wilbanks noticed so much division and hostility among her own neighbors and community.

“It just made me sad,” Wilbanks said. “And so I just wanted to do something to show that we could all work together and respect each other and love each other.”

Some people feed and clothe those in need, but Wilbanks decided to use her own talents and decorate.

“I’m a firm believer that love is a verb, and it all depends on our actions and how we treat other people,” she said.

Every year, Wilbanks finds women who have a home without the comforts. She furnishes and decorates their homes or apartments for free. Wilbanks collects furniture all year long from clients redecorating that don’t want the old pieces.

This year, she found six single mothers through the Mission of Yahweh, a Houston charity focused on ending the cycle of homelessness and dependency.

She and her team of volunteers surprised the families with a reveal of their redecorated homes.

“Pride of home is so important to have a place where you want to have friends over... where your kids want to have their friends over... have a birthday party at your house,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks hopes others see her story and start their own projects to help neighbors in need. If you want to reach her, you can follow her on Instagram at @wilbanks_mackay.

If you want to donate furniture or if you need some, the Houston Furniture Bank is a good resource.