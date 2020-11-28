HCSO: Driver dies in fiery wreck after crashing into utility pole in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – A driver was killed in a violent crash Saturday morning in Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. a man driving westbound in the 8800 block of FM 1960 RD E. in Humble failed to stay in a single lane, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. On impact, the Honda Accord spun clockwise and came to rest in the grass just north of the pole, where it then caught fire, according to deputies.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the victim. This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.