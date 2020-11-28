Texas Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl believed to be in grave danger

Authorities on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Victoria Alerman, a two-year-old girl allegedly abducted in North Texas.

Officials believe Alerman may be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen at approximately 1:58 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of County Roads 309 and 311 in Rotan, TX.

Alerman is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She had dry blood on her from a vehicle crash and may be wearing a diaper, according to the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Reyes Fortuna Figueroa, 33, in connection with Alerman’s alleged abduction, according to the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office.

Figueroa is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 776-2273.