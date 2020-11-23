Christmas-themed pop-up bar headed to Houston, Galveston

HOUSTON – The famed Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle is coming to the Houston area.

The holiday tradition takes over existing bars, transforms them into a temporary Christmas-time bar with festive decor, and serves holiday-themed drinks.

The local takeovers are at Johnny’s Gold Brick in Houston and Daiquiri Time Out in Galveston.

The pop-up begins on November 23 and runs to the end of 2020.

New cocktails for 2020 include:

Jolly Koala with Gin, Vermouth, and Pine-Cardamom-Sage Cordial

On Dasher, with Bourbon, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Spiced Hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and Lemon

Fruitcake Flip, with Brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, Amaretto, Fruitcake, Cherry Bitters, and a Whole Egg

The idea for this annual national takeover was created by New Yorker Greg Boehm in 2014. He also runs a bar supply company called the Cocktail Kingdom.