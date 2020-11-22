HCSO: Construction worker finds co-worker dead at construction site in Hockley

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A construction worker found a co-worker dead at a construction site in west Harris County Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a construction site at 31700 Harmony Heights Lane in Hockley on reports of a shooting.

A construction worker told deputies that he arrived at the construction site Saturday morning to move some construction equipment and noticed the construction supervisor’s truck still parked at the site. Upon a quick search, the employee located the supervisor lying a short distance from his truck. The man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to deputies.

On arrival, paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Subdivision residents reported hearing gunshots in the area at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Deputies identified the victim as Rigoberto Barron, 42.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the shooting death of Rigoberto Barron is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS (8477).