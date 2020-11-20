Montgomery County Walmart testing site turns to curbside pickup for at-home tests

MONTGOMERY, Texas – The Walmart testing site at a Supercenter in Montgomery County is moving from the parking lot testing to curbside take-home tests.

These tests will be handed to the customers while they wait in their cars, the franchise said in a news release. They can then drop the tests off to FedEx for delivery to the labs.

The process for getting these tests is the same as if they were scheduling an appointment through the site www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Timeline for Montgomery Walmart Location

The first day at curbside will be Friday, Nov. 20. New curbside testing is seven days per week.

Mon.-Sat.: 9 a.m. -1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. -1 p.m. & 2:30-4 p.m.

Three tests per hour with a cap of 17 per day

Additionally, those who are wanting to be tested at the drive-thru site in New Caney will also need to register at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.