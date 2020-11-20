Ask 2: If my employer sends me home for showing symptoms of COVID-19 and I’m unable to return until I test negative, am I entitled to my lost wages?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: If my employer sends me home for showing symptoms of COVID-19 and I’m unable to return until I test negative, am I entitled to my lost wages?

Answer: According to the U.S. Department of Labor, federal law generally does not require employers to provide paid leave to employees who are absent from work because they are sick with or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

It is recommended that workplaces adopt a plan of action or policy that could permit employers to send employees home if they show symptoms of COVID-19. This policy should be communicated with employees early on to allow ample time to prepare. According to the department, this policy would determine whether employers provide paid leave to employees who are not at work.

If the leave qualifies as FMLA-protected leave, the statute allows the employee to elect or the employer to require the substitution of paid sick and paid vacation/personal leave in some circumstances, the U.S. Department of Labor states on its website.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.