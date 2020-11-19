Surveillance video shows 4 people believed to be connected to shooting death of Houston man

HOUSTON – Houston police released a surveillance video of four people who they said are tied to the shooting death of a man on Nov. 4.

The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 2850 Fannin St.

Officers responded to a call from a concierge at the apartment complex about a resident being shot. The resident, identified as 22-year-old Ka’Darian Smith, apparently called two of his friends, saying he got shot, police said. When Smith’s friends showed up at the apartment, the concierge let them go up to the apartment where they found Smith suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said.

Smith was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital by the Houston Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD released the surveillance video of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting:

Police described one of the men as heavy built and was wearing a beanie cap, sandals and a red, white and blue jacket. Police said the other three males have thin builds and appear to be in their early 20′s.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.