76ºF

Local News

Person dies after being ejected from vehicle on North Sam Houston Parkway, officials say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: traffic, ejection, crash

HOUSTON – A person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the North Sam Houston Parkway West at Hollister Street Thursday, officials said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said all westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway are shut down.

People are advised to avoid the area.

KPRC 2 is following the closure and will report any traffic developments.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: