Person dies after being ejected from vehicle on North Sam Houston Parkway, officials say

HOUSTON – A person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the North Sam Houston Parkway West at Hollister Street Thursday, officials said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said all westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway are shut down.

FATALITY CRASH



Constables are working a 2 vehicle rollover crash on the main lanes of the North Sam Houston Parkway West at Hollister Street.



One occupant was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.



All Westbound lanes of the Sam Houston Parkway are shut down. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/tFiyeqUZSS — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 19, 2020

People are advised to avoid the area.

