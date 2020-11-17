Chick-fil-A announces return of 2 seasonal favorites

HOUSTON – Chick-fil-A said tThis week marks the return of two Chick-fil-A seasonal menu items: the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup.

These two items are now available for a limited time at restaurants nationwide, including in the Houston area.

First added to the menu in 2008, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with chips of peppermint bark topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup offered since 2012 features shredded chicken with navy and black beans — all in a white creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices.

Both the Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

In addition to the returning menu items, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants are also offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including a limited-edition holiday ornament, a boxed-set of signature Chick-fil-A 8-ounce bottled sauces, seasonal gift cards, Milk & Cookie pairings, and more. See the full list of giftable ideas by visiting the 2020 Chick-fil-A Holiday Gift Guide. These items are only available for the holidays at select restaurants, while supplies last, so customers should contact their local restaurant for availability.