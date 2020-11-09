Pearland to host annual Christmas festival and parade

HOUSTON – Pearland is preparing for its annual Christmas festival and parade on December 5.

The family-friendly event will feature festive lights, stunning floats and parade bands. The parade is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at FM 518 (Broadway Street) from Old Alvin Road to Pearland Parkway.

The city says as the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions evolve so will the plans for the festival. The city plans to finalize plans on or before November 20.

Families can bring food and drinks. But, no pets are allowed. Service dogs, in harness, are permitted.

Officials said the health and safety of residents will remain a top priority while following the recommendations of health officials.