Man shot and killed at gas station in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a gas station in northeast Harris County Sunday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. at a Shell Gas Station in the 5300 block of Aldine Mail Road.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim, an unidentified Hispanic male in his early 30s, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased, deputies said.

According to investigators, the victim was standing outside of the gas station when shots were fired at him from an adjacent parking lot.

Witnesses reported seeing a four-door sedan fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting. Deputies said they were unable to obtain any suspect descriptions or determine a motive for the shooting.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713)-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222- TIPS (8477).