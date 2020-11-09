First dogs: Meet the Bidens’ pets -- including a rescue -- headed to the White House

After four years, presidential dogs are returning to the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden and America’s next first lady Jill Biden will bring home two German shepherds, Major and Champ.

According to the Humane Rescue, Major will be the first rescue dog to reside at the famous Pennsylvania Avenue address.

After being fostered by the Bidens, Major was officially adopted in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

Two-year-old Major joined 12-year-old Champ, who was a post-election gift from Jill to Joe in 2008.

According to NBC News, presidential pets are a longstanding tradition in the White House.

The Biden’s German shepherds will fill empty roles as the first canines as President Donald Trump is the first president in more than a century to not welcome any pet, according to the Washington Post.