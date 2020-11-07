Investigation underway after woman found dead at NE Harris County mobile home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was found dead at a northeast Harris County mobile home.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home located in the 7200 block of Rimwood road at about 7:45 a.m.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to revive her,” said HSCO spokesman Jason Spencer.

Deputies said the cause of death appeared to be from blunt force trauma.

“She had injuries to her head, I couldn’t say body, that will be determined later when the medical examiner does a full autopsy,” Spencer said.

He said multiple family members live at the mobile home.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that throughout the night there were multiple people coming and going from the home, some that were leaving here and some that were just visiting but we have not spoken to everyone that was inside the home,” Spencer said.