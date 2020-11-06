Harris County Pct. 1 offering free legal guidance for families facing eviction

HOUSTON – Help and legal guidance are now available to those at risk of losing their home. Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is offering free eviction assistance to the community on Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile clinic will be available in the Greenspoint area at 177770 Imperial Valley Drive.

Constable Alan Rose said this is an ongoing effort to help people who are struggling in the community. A legal team comprised of recent graduates from South Texas College of Law Houston will be on hand to guide participants through any paperwork or legal questions they might have.

Under the supervision of staff attorneys in the Randall O. Sorrels Legal Clinics, the eviction response team will help tenants determine whether the new CDC eviction moratorium applies to them and, if it does, help them apply with the moratorium guidelines.

“The families who are facing eviction should know that there are resources out there, and there’s a lot of people that want to help,” said Rosen. “I know that the city and the county had a rental assistance program and a $60 million fund so that’s one facet. What we’re doing is making sure that, that the tenants and landlords have legal advice, so that they can get the proper documentation and do things properly, so that they can remain in their homes, you know, during this pandemic.”

Rosen said this will be a three-pronged eviction response program, which includes drive-thru stations, static clinics set up in the community and through an eviction response hotline.

Community members can call STCL Houston 346-250-1069 or Long Star Legal Aid at 800-733-8394.