4-year-old boy in serious condition after ATV crash in Katy, officials say

KATY, Texas – A 4-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in serious condition after an ATV crash in Katy Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported in Dinner Creen near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Officials said the boy was treated by by Cy-Fair Fire Department EMS and flown via Memorial Hermann Flight to a hospital.

Officials said three others on the ATV were evaluated at the scene but refused treatment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.