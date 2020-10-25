HCSO: 2 men shot and killed at north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas – Two men were shot to death at an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:36 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Copper Lodge Apartment Homes, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Cypress Station Drive in north Houston, on reports of a shooting. On arrival, they located one man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant Ben Beall said.

While deputies were securing the scene, they located another deceased man along the perimeter of the apartment complex. Investigators believe the individual collapsed there after fleeing the scene of the shooting that took place in the parking lot where the first individual was found.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. A. Beall on the fatal shooting of 2 men outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Cypress Station #hounews https://t.co/z3zUrQURrt — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2020

According to residents at the apartment complex, eight to ten shots were fired.

Deputies recovered one firearm at the scene.

At least four vehicles and a sliding glass door at the apartment complex were damaged by gunfire.

The case remains in the early stages of investigation and as of 7:30 a.m., investigators had not yet identified the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Based on the number of shots fired, investigators believe another individual may have been involved.