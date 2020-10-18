HPD: 1 person arrested after man injured in shooting outside Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas – 1 person was injured and another person was arrested in a shooting at Houston bar overnight.

At around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a bar in the 4700 block of Emancipation Avenue on a report of a shooting. Off-duty officers working additional jobs in the area were told there was a shooting. On arrival, they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officer located the suspect, who they took into custody without incident. They also recovered a firearm at the scene.

A witness at the scene said that a fight inside led up to shooting.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center where he was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.