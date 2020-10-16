Friends step up to help Pasadena officer hurt in motorcycle accident

Facing a long road to recovery, Sergeant Bryan Dudley of the Pasadena Police Department is thankful to be alive.

“I knew it was going to hurt, but it happened that quick and I blacked out. You never expect to get, you know, hit and knocked out. A broken leg and all the fractures and all the pain that goes with it,” he said.

The 25-year veteran was involved in a bad motorcycle crash on Saturday. He said he was off-duty and had just wrapped up escorting a funeral procession and heading home when an SUV turned in front of him along Almeda Genoa road.

“Of course, dodged to the right to try and get away from him and he just kept coming. So we just collided kind of head-on,” Dudley said.

With several broken bones and countless surgeries to go, friends of the sergeant have since set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

“There are certain things that I can’t do anymore as of right now until I get fully recovered that you take for granted every day," he said.

Although it’ll be a while before Dudley is back out on the streets to protect and serve, he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“You appreciate it because I probably shouldn’t have survived this accident truth be told. And you realize how much people care for you that you didn’t think really cared for you,” Dudley said.