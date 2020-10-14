Houston attorney facing 5 counts of invasive visual recordings after cellphone found in bathroom of woman’s office, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston attorney was charged with five counts of invasive visual recordings after his cellphone was found in the bathroom of a woman’s office in June, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

On June 5, deputy constables responded to a call of a woman finding a cellphone hidden in the bathroom of her office located in the 15800 block of Tomball Parkway.

Deputy constables said the woman found multiple videos of herself using the bathroom in the cellphone and discovered that it belonged to attorney Landon Keating, who also works at the office. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Keating’s cellphone and found several hundred videos and image files of the woman using her office’s bathroom, deputy constables said.

Keating was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

He is currently out on bond, deputy constables said.