Half-naked man arrested after chase ends in standoff in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – Authorities said a man who surrendered half-naked after an hours-long standoff and chase is now in custody.

Deputies said the incident happened Wednesday in the parking lot behind a hotel along the North Freeway and Parker Road.

According to investigators, the chase started out of Huntsville after a traffic violation around 1 a.m. Police said the suspect was reported to be armed.

At some point during the chase, troopers performed a pit maneuver on the suspect who then spun out and later drove away before parking behind the hotel, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team came in and helped coax the man to surrender. Deputies said he got out of the truck naked from the waist down and was arrested.