Watch live: Pearland, West Columbia to share support of criminal justice plan in wake of George Floyd’s death

HOUSTON – The cities of Pearland and West Columbia are expected to announce an endorsement of recommendations to change criminal justice in Texas.

The cities plan on Monday to share support of the Texas State Conference of the 20-page NAACP Units comprehensive Restorative Criminal Justice Plan, which makes recommendations on what must be done in communities, among leadership, police, and grand juries.

The announcement comes the day before the birthday of the late George Floyd. Floyd died after in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested. Videos of the arrest show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.