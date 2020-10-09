Off-duty HCSO deputy vehicle struck by gunfire, HPD says

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
Houston police say the deputy was working an extra job at an apartment when suspect(s) fired shots. The gunfire hit the deputy’s vehicle.
Westside officers responded to the call at 2100 Hayes.
Westside officers are at 2100 Hayes. HCSO deputy was working an extra job at an apartment complex when suspect(s) fired shots striking his vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/yCMmNvaHlE— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2020