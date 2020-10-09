76ºF

Off-duty HCSO deputy vehicle struck by gunfire, HPD says

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police say the deputy was working an extra job at an apartment when suspect(s) fired shots. The gunfire hit the deputy’s vehicle.

Westside officers responded to the call at 2100 Hayes.

