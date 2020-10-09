At least 1 person dead after Sam Houston Parkway crash involving 18-wheeler, authorities say

HOUSTON – At least 1 person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles on the Sam Houston Parkway between Wallisville and Woodforest roads, authorities say.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says major traffic delays are expected in the area.
At least 1 person has been confirmed dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and 3 other vehicles on the Sam Houston Parkway between Wallisville and Woodforest roads. Expect major traffic delays. #hounews pic.twitter.com/k6mBxIKNmW— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 9, 2020