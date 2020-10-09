78ºF

Local News

At least 1 person dead after Sam Houston Parkway crash involving 18-wheeler, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – At least 1 person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles on the Sam Houston Parkway between Wallisville and Woodforest roads, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says major traffic delays are expected in the area.

