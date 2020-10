HOUSTON – Officials are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen in the Houston area Thursday, according to Houston police.

Jorge Washington, 67, was last seen at his home, located in the 2400 block of Avenell Road, wearing gray shorts with a green stripe along the bottom and a white T-shirt, police described.

Anyone who knows Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.