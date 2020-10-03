11 teenagers taken into custody after riot at League City behavioral center, police say

LEAGUE CITY – 11 teenagers were taken into custody early Saturday morning following a two-hour standoff with police at a behavioral center in League City, according to League City police.

The teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 18, face criminal charges for rioting after they attacked staff members and caused nearly $40,000 in damage to the facility, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Center. Around 10 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to the facility on a report of a disturbance. On arrival, officers witnessed what they characterized as a riot and pulled staff members from the building. A tactical team was called to the scene.

The teenagers used mattresses to barricade themselves inside the facility, Lt. Eric Cox with the League City Police Department said.

After about two hours, the tactical team entered the building, at which point those inside surrendered, according to League City police.

Some staff members suffered minor bumps and bruises but no serious injuries were reported.