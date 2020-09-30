Houston Health Department launches new COVID-19 mental health support program

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and the Houston Health Department are working together to launch a new effort to support mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, called “Let’s Beat COVID-19: Health Education and Support Services,” includes a mental health helpline and other resources to help people adjust to the pandemic mentally and emotionally, according to the City of Houston in a release.

Stephen L. Williams, director of the Houston Health Department said these services will be available to anyone, however, they will also focus on parents and guardians of school-aged children, childcare providers, teachers, and City of Houston staff on the frontlines.

The mental health program will also offer virtual support groups, toolkits and trainings to support mental and emotional needs, the department said.

The helpline launches Oct.1 and will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 24. Houstonians can call 713-999-9442 to reach a mental health professional for appropriate intervention.