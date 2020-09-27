VIDEO: Police officer saves man in wheelchair on camera

(NBC NEWS) – A Los Angeles Police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a man in a wheelchair from a burning vehicle.

The rescue was caught on body camera Friday.

Two officers were on routine patrol in the San Fernando Valley foothills when they spotted a disabled vehicle engulfed in smoke.

You can see officers help both the passenger and the disabled man out of the car just moments before it catches on fire.

The fire destroyed the man’s wheelchair, but it was replaced by an officer’s donation.