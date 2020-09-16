Boil water notice issued for residents of Trinity due to blood worms in 2 tanks

TRINITY, Texas – Blood worms and maintenance issues have caused a boil water notice for the city of Trinity, which is about 80 miles north of Houston, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Officials said harmful bacteria entered two damaged tanks, which now have been located and repaired.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption and use. The notice will remain in effect until workers meet requirements including patching all holes, cleaning and disinfecting the two affected tanks and more.

Tips to ensure safety while boiling water

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provided some tips on ensuring you’re remaining safe under a boil water notice.