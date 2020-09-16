Boil water notice issued for residents of Trinity due to blood worms in 2 tanks

TRINITY, Texas – Blood worms and maintenance issues have caused a boil water notice for the city of Trinity, which is about 80 miles north of Houston, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Officials said harmful bacteria entered two damaged tanks, which now have been located and repaired.
When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption and use. The notice will remain in effect until workers meet requirements including patching all holes, cleaning and disinfecting the two affected tanks and more.
Tips to ensure safety while boiling water
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provided some tips on ensuring you’re remaining safe under a boil water notice.
- To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
- The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
- In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
- When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.