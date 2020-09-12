Search underway for gunman who killed man in wheelchair

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair early Saturday outside of a gas station in north Houston.

The shooting was reported about 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Crosstimbers Street and I-45 North Freeway.

According to Houston police, two groups of people got into a fight at the gas station. Someone pulled out a gun during the fight and fired shots, hitting the man in the wheelchair.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.