Man accused of attacking 2 women at park in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday accused of attacking two women at a park in northwest Harris County. Jeremiah Williams, 26, faces charges of sexual assault, assault and felony evading.

A 45-year-old woman was running along a trail at MUD 257 Park on Smithstone Drive around 7:45 p.m. when she felt pain at the back of her head and was knocked to the ground, deputies said.

Williams then punched the woman and sexually assaulted her, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A second woman, 27, said she was jogging around 8 p.m. when Williams ran up behind her and tackled her to the ground, deputies said. The woman began to kick and was able to fight him off.

Deputies said the suspect ran but they were able to locate him nearby and arrest him.

“It is a shame that you can’t just come to a place like this and do what you come to do and go home without being worried,” said park visitor Ricky Crawford.

Visitors who spoke with KPRC 2 said the park is usually quiet and a popular place to exercise.

“It’ll definitely be in the back of my mind to watch around my surroundings, make sure that I am observant of everyone,” said park visitor Daje Carter.

Anyone who has any other information can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.