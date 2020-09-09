Motorcyclist collides with big rig after going wrong way in deadly crash, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Cypress Wednesday. Deputies said the motorcyclist collided head-on with a big rig.

Deputies said the crash happened southbound 99 and south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 1:55 a.m.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist sustained serious bodily injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the big rig continued south, hit a cable divider, and came to a rest in the median, deputies said. Deputies said the female driver and the male passenger were not injured during the incident.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was stolen.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a few more hours. Check back for updates.