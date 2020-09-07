Police investigating after 3 people involved in shooting dropped off at Ben Taub Hospital

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were reportedly injured during a shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday at Old Spanish Trail near Martin Luther King Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said a fight broke out in a club parking lot between two vehicles causing security guard to investigate the incident.

At some point, shots were fired, but police said it is unclear if the people in the vehicles were shooting at each other or if the security guard was also involved.

Officials received a call about the shooting, but when emergency responders arrived, they did not find any victims.

Police said they were able to locate a dark-colored vehicle with bullet holes in it that had been abandoned a short distance from the scene.

Authorities later learned that three gunshot victims connected to the shooting had dropped off at Ben Taub Hospital, officials said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).