What’s happening in the week ahead: First day of school for HISD students, NFL season kicks off with Texans against Chiefs and more

Here are some of the things happening in the week ahead.

HISD slated to begin 202-2021 school year Tuesday

The state’s largest school district will begin its 2020-2021 school year Tuesday, Sept. 8. The first day of school, originally set for Aug. 24 was postponed to Sept. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the delayed start, the fall semester will now run through January 2021.

Tomball ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and Sheldon ISD will also resume classes Tuesday.

HISD relaunching curbside meal distribution

After a week-long break, HISD will relaunch its curbside student meal distribution program on Tuesday, Sept. 8, coinciding with the first day of the district’s 2020-2021 school year.

HISD Nutrition Services will offer daily curbside pickup, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 district schools. Each day, families can go to any location to pick up one pre-packed breakfast and lunch meal per student. The meals are available at no cost to families.

Parents must show proof of enrollment in an HISD school - such as a student ID or report card - to pick up the meals.

For more information on student meals offered during virtual learning and a complete list of curbside pickup locations and times, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.

The Menil Collection to reopen with new COVID-19 safety measures in place

After nearly six months, The Menil Collection announced it will reopen its main building and the Menil Drawing Institute on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Menil Collection shuttered its doors to the public on March 18 amid the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

The Menil Collection will reopen with several new pandemic protocols in place to ensure the safety of its visitors and staff. Policies include mandatory face masks, social distancing and reduced visitor capacity.

While admission is free, visitors are urged to reserve their tickets online in advance of their visit.

The Cy Twombly Gallery, Richmond Hall, and Byzantine Fresco Chapel will remain closed.

For additional details, visit menil.org.

NFL season kicks off with game pitting Houston Texans against Kansas City Chiefs

The 2020 NFL season begins on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs—the defending Super Bowl Champions—in the season opening game, slated to take place in Kansas City, Missouri at 7:20 p.m.

The high-profile game will mark the first time the Houston Texans have played in a season opener.

The Houston Texans will host several events for fans ahead of the game. For more information, head here.

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed more than 3,000 Americans.