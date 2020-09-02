Oxford University, Astrazeneca beginning phase 3 clinical trials of possible COVID-19 vaccine

There are many new developments in regard to COVID-19.

According to an Icelandic study, researchers found that if you have been diagnosed with coronavirus, you may have antibodies that last at least four months. Researchers found that antibody levels increased in the first two months after diagnosis and remained stable for the next two months.

In another development, Oxford University and Astrazeneca are beginning phase 3 clinical trials of a possible coronavirus vaccine. Researchers said that the vaccine is a genetically altered virus which teaches the immune system to generate COVID-19 antibodies.

“The vaccine is one of the leaders right now in the race for vaccines as the ones that are showing promise for getting it sooner rather than later,” said Dr. John Torres.