Clear Creek ISD kindergartener tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

HOUSTON – Students in Clear Creek Independent School District returned to the classroom Monday after a week on online learning.

After just one day back, parents, students and teachers at Ross Elementary School were notified that a kindergartener had tested positive for coronavirus.

Principal Kelly Mooney released a note saying the student was on campus Monday for a short time before being sent home.

According to the district, no other students, teachers or staff came into contact with the child.

“Through effective prevention measures such as face coverings and social distancing, no other students or employees were in close contact of the individual therefore there is no need for concern,” Mooney said.

CCISD defines close contact as a “person who has come within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 and was in close contact for more than 15 minutes cumulatively in the two days prior to exhibiting symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19.”

Mooney said it is important for families to communicate about the illness and self-monitor for any signs of symptoms. Should a family member show any signs of coronavirus, people should contact the famil’s physician and remain home to prevent further spread.

Other districts, such as Lamar Consolidated ISD and Barbers Hill ISD, also have students who have tested positive for coronavirus upon returning to the classroom.

All districts said appropriate safety measures remain in place and the areas and classrooms where the students were have been thoroughly cleaned.