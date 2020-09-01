17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of sister in Hockley, deputies say

HOCKLEY, Texas – Deputies are investigating after they said a 17-year-old shot and killed his sister in Hockley Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 24000 block of Palm Cockatoo Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the victim, a 23-year-old woman, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they performed CPR on the victim until EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Investigators said they spoke with neighbors who reported hearing a verbal argument between the victim and her mother before hearing a gunshot. Deputies said they learned that during the argument, the victim’s brother retrieved a handgun from inside the residence and shot her one time in the chest.

The victim’s brother has been charged with murder. He is currently booked into the Harris County Jail.