Local News

Man found with stolen mail during traffic stop in Harris County

A traffic stop in west Harris County turned up stolen mail.
A traffic stop turned up stolen mail in west Harris County. Deputies said they found papers, letters and other documents in the trunk of the vehicle.

The stop happened at a Metro Park and Ride near Katy Freeway and the Grand Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

US Postal inspectors have started a federal investigation.

Deputies say the driver was charged with DWI.

