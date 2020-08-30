Man found with stolen mail during traffic stop in Harris County

A traffic stop turned up stolen mail in west Harris County. Deputies said they found papers, letters and other documents in the trunk of the vehicle.
The stop happened at a Metro Park and Ride near Katy Freeway and the Grand Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
US Postal inspectors have started a federal investigation.
Deputies say the driver was charged with DWI.
