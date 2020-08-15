HPD: Fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police and Crime stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance locating fugitive Alberto L. Perez-Vega, who is wanted for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

On January 11, 2020 Houston police officers responded to a report of sexual assault in the 11300 block of Fondren Road in Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse at the hands of Alberto L. Perez-Vega. Authorities determined Perez-Vega sexually assaulted the victim on two separate occasions, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

Perez-Vega, 30, is described as a Hispanic male weighing 180-190 pounds and standing 5′5′' tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms and a heart-shaped tattoo consisting of a cross and anchor behind his right ear.

Perez-Vega is known to drive a black GMC Sierra pick-up truck with a red stripe.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alberto L. Perez-Vega is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for the offense. Only tips and calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.